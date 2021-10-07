MARTIN, Fillman D.



79, of Maryville, TN, passed away on September 26, 2021. He was born on January 14, 1942. Fillman proudly served his country as a military Policeman from 1961-1964. He retired from GM in 1997. He loved his family and enjoyed riding dirt bikes, boating and golfing. Fillman is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Mary Ellen Martin; 5 Children, Sherrie (Mark) Kepler, Cindy S. McClellan, Darel (Shannon) Martin, Danny Martin, Tonya (Tom) Miller; 10 grandchildren; Crystal McClellan, Shawn



Pennington, Michael (Jade) Martin, Bradley (Amanda)



Pennington, Alec (Ashlee) Casselman, Josh (Ashleigh) Kelly, Heather Erwin, Cole Casselman, Katelyn Martin, Ethan Miller and 15 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by son, Brian Pennington and grandson Jason Pennington. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude. Celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date.

