MARTIN, George E.



Age 80, passed away October 18, 2020, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. Funeral services will be Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 6:30 P.M. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until time of the services. Interment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park Praying Hands Section on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 1:00 P.M.

