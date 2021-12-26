MARTIN, George C.



87, of Butler Township, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. He was born to Robert and Alice Martin on Dec. 27, 1933, in Staten Island, New York. George was the owner and operator of the George C. Martin Funeral Home. He was a member of Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. George was a life member and twice past commander of American Legion Post #746 and served for many years as a Veteran Service Officer and was a recipient of the Al Schaeffer Award. He was also a life member of the 40 & 8, Veterans of Foreign Wars #6560, the Northridge Optimist (past president), F.O.P.A., Kentucky Colonel, Knights of Columbus Marian Council #3754, F.O.E. Aerie 3958 and the Northridge Hall of Fame. He was proud to be the 1994 Grand Marshall of the Northridge Parade. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Clista "Pat" Martin. Survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Freda Martin; sisters, Patty Roveda and Mary Alice Pellarella; sisters-in-law, Maggie Stockert, Lessie Conley and Tella Faye Preston; many other relatives and good friends. George would like to thank his lifelong friends of the Northridge and Shiloh Communities, and especially the Newsads, Leisrings, Snyders, Rockwells, Muths, Bakers, Belts and Price families (please forgive us if we forgot someone). Funeral service 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Pastor Rob Wackerman, officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. A private interment service will be held at the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

