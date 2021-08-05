MARTIN, James "Jim"



James "Jim" Martin, age 68 of Hamilton, passed away on



Monday, August 2, 2021. Known to most as Jim, he was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 27, 1953, to the late Carey and Ruth (Mehl) Martin. Jim graduated from Edgewood High School and went on to work for Armco Steel, where he retired after over 30 years of service. Jim enjoyed the



outdoors, especially fishing. Above all, Jim loved spending time with his family and friends.



Jim will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Michelle Martin; his sister, Sharon Martin; his cousins, Barb Millson, Tommy Mehl, and Billy Mehl; his dear friends, Colby, Lane, Ryan "Smurf" and Ron; many special friends and neighbors; and his girls, Maddie, Missy, and Ping.



Visitation will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021, from 12:00 NOON until the time of his Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, with Pastor Larry Hayes officiating. Burial will



follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

