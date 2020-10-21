MARTIN, Janet L.



Janet L. Martin, age 87, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born June 30, 1933, in Oak Hill, OH, the daughter of Homer and Anna (Elcess) Slagle. Janet was a graduate of Miami University and retired from Middletown Christian Schools after 21 years' service with additional service in the Middletown City Schools. She was a longtime member of Grace Baptist Church, where she taught in the Toddler Sunday School. Janet is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Helen Slagle and Doris Buckley and brother, David Ronald Slagle. Janet is survived by her children, Steve (Sandy) Martin, Scott Martin and Susan (Ron) Miller; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be 11-12pm, Friday, October 23, 2020, at Grace Baptist Church, 3023 Union Road, Middletown, OH. Funeral service will follow at 12pm. Burial at Grace Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.breietenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

