MARTIN, Julie Lynn



10/18/1950 - 09/24/2022



Julie Lynn Martin, age 71, passed away at home on September 24 in Corryton, TN. She was born on October 18, 1950, in Oakland, CA. An Air Force brat, Julie and her family lived in Ohio, Florida, and Washington D.C., as well as Germany and Italy. Upon returning to the States, Julie studied printmaking at the Dayton Art Institute (DAI). While at DAI, she met her future husband, John, who was at her side when she passed. They raised two children, Susan and John. Julie and her family spent many years in Miamisburg, OH, and Birmingham, MI. She was a manager at the Borders bookstore in Southfield, MI, before retiring to Tennessee. Her many creative interests included lifelong fascinations with anime and science fiction. Julie was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Virginia O'Brien and by her brother Kent. She is survived by her husband John, her children, Susan and John, and her brother, Barry. The family would like to thank Avalon Hospice for their generous help and care during the final days of Julie's life. A memorial service will be held 10am-1pm, Saturday, November 12, at Our Lady of Good Hope Parish Center, in Miamisburg, OH.

