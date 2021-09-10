dayton-daily-news logo
MARTIN, Lillie

2 hours ago

Age 79 of Germantown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at the Laurels of Middletown. She was born August 16, 1942, in Middletown, Ohio, to Leonard and Belva (Clem) Martin. She was a member of the Moose Lodge #501. She was a cook for 36 years in the healthcare field. She is survived by her children, Steve Martin, Donald Martin, Randy Martin, and Gary (Gina) Martin; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Myrtle Moore and Mary Withem, and brother, Jim (Sandy) Beacraft. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1998, Donnie Martin; parents, and brother, Jack Beacraft. Visitation will be Monday, September 13, 2021, at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Funeral

services on Tuesday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m., Baker Stevens Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Ave. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.




Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

1500 Manchester Avenue

Middletown, OH

45042

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com/

