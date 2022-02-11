MARTIN, Marta L.



Marta "Marty" L. Martin, age 70 of Oxford, passed away at the Knolls of Oxford on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Marta was born in Springfield, Ohio, on December 25, 1951, to the late Horace Luther Sparrow Jr. and Ona Odette (Roush) Sparrow. On October 4, 1980, she married Gerry F. Martin from Cincinnati and together they resided in Oxford. Both were active members of the Oxford and West Congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses. Both will be dearly missed. Marta is survived by her sister, Nita Bauereiss; her brother, Mark Sparrow; her many nieces, nephews, extended family members and close friends. Marta was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Gerry F. Martin, who passed on September 9, 2021. Memorial Services will be held virtually at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home of Hamilton, Ohio. www.browndawsonflick.com

