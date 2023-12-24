Martin, Martha

Martin (Pate), Martha Ann



Martha Ann (Pate) Martin, age 91, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Funeral service 10 am Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Revival Center Ministries, 3011 Oakridge Drive, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 9 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



