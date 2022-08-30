MARTIN, Martha Yvonne



88, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center.



Martha was born April 15, 1934, in Urbana, Ohio. She was a member of the Lawrenceville Church of God. She was employed at Big Bear in Springfield for more than 30 years.



Martha is survived by her children, Kathy (Dean) Taylor, Peggy (Steven) Kaffenbarger, Bryan (Kathryn) Martin and Ray (Patty) Martin; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her father, Carson James Ellison and her mother and stepfather, Viola and James Baldwin; her husband, Elmer "Marty" Martin.



Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in the Lawrenceville Church of God with Pastor Alan Cain officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. prior.



Burial will follow Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.



Services entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



