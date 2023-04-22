Martin, Mary Alice

Martin (Garrett), Mary Alice



Mary Alice (Garrett) Martin, age 90. Born 1/7/33 Passed away 4/15/23







She was predeceased by Parents, Lebius Guy Garrett, Ruth Ann (Howard)) Garrett and Siblings, Charles Howard Garrett, Ruth Ann Garrett Kessler, and Robert Guy Garrett



Survived by Sister, Marjorie Adair Garrett Faulkner



2 Daughters, Michele Martin Trainer (Rick), Ginger Martin Cates (Bradley)



4 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren



Graduate of Buckhannon Upsher High School, West Virginia 1950



Marshall College  Teachers college Bachelor of Arts 1954



Miami University Masters of Education 1965



Ohio State University  PhD Education 1973







She retired from Collier County Schools FL 1998







Music Major  Coloratura Soprano Enjoyed Singing, Playing piano and other instruments.



Master Gardener  Loved to do yard work for hours to produce Beautiful Floral Landscapes.



Lover of Animals cared for many domesticated and feral cats.



Very Active co-owner of 3 Curves fitness centers  Loved to dance Folk and Belly.



Volunteered St Mary's (Franklin) dinners, St Paul's (Franklin) Children's Charites, Election Poll Worker.



Very Spiritual  Attended Sathya Sai Center of Cincinnati and Dayton and, St Paul Lutheran of Franklin.







Visitation will be held on Saturday April 29th 11am with Services following at 12 noon at St Paul Lutheran Church, 500 East Second St., Franklin, OH 45005

