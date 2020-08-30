MARTIN, Mary Mary Martin, 93 years of age, peacefully passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at home surrounded by family. She loved taking her children to church and cherished praising the Lord. Serving the Lord through her acts of kindness towards others and enjoying helping others. Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two daughters, Lucille Martin and Tina Martin-Brown; and one son, Ronnie Martin. Mary leaves to cherish her loving memory and uphold her values Virginia Trayvick, Lonnie Martin Jr., Charles Martin, Wanda (Don) Carter, Derrick Metcalf, James Martin, Quinton (Michelle) Turner, Kimberly (Charles) Jamison-Pruitt, Brian Trayvick, Charles Michael Martin, Don Carter, Mccoy Jamison, David (Maria) Martin, Shawn Carter, Nina (Arthur) Moore, Ebone Michelle Martin, Latreace (Ralph) Davis, Garica (Anthony) Cremeans, Ebony Reese, Crystal Glenn, Steven Glenn, Ashley Jamison, Jackia (Brian) Freeman, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral service will be held at 2:30 pm, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Steve Saucer officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will be held at 12:30 pm, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

