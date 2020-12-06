X

MARTIN, Samuel

Age 57, of Hamilton, passed away Thursday December 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Corbin, Kentucky on April 2, 1963, the son of John Martin and Norma Lowe.

Survivors include his wife, Christine Powell; his mother, Norma Jean Hatfield; his father, John Martin; six children, Tyler (Jayla) Martin, Jessica

Powell, Branden (Rachel) Nohrer, Gennifer Martin, Shain

Martin, Sammy Martin; two cherished granddaughters, Nariah Martin and Tilynne Martin; brothers and sisters, Bill (Rosie) Hatfield, James Martin, Betty (Keith) Tinsley, Rosemary

(Dennis) Hibbard, Jennifer (Joe) Day, June Lambrix, Pat

Cuykendall, Brenda Justice and Nancy (Larry) Killion; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Zelma Hatfield and Sue Smith; step mother, Della Martin; step father, Bill Hatfield.

Special thanks to Charlotte Schwartz A.K.A "Auntie" for her kind compassionate care and help during Sam's time of need.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00pm, Tuesday, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. ending in a brief prayer at 7:00pm.


