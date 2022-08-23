MARTIN, Thomas



April 30, 1946 - August 19, 2022



76, of Fort Worth, TX, passed away on August 19th, 2022, at home with his family by his side. Tom was born April 30th, 1946, in Morgantown, WV, the son of late Arthur Lee Martin and Martha Jean (Lyle) Martin. He served 4 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, then 32 years at Ohio Bell/AT&T. Tom loved to play pool, golf and hunt. Tom is survived by his wife, Sharon Martin, children Amanda Meneses, Kristin Wills and Cory Martin, grandchildren Zack and Nick Huff, and great-grandchildren Paisley and Brooks Huff, brother Arthur Martin and sister Melissa Martin. Services will be held on August 29th at 2pm at Keller's Old Town Funeral Home & Cremation, Keller, TX. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Stroke Association or the ASPCA.

