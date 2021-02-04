X

MARTIN, Todd

MARTIN, Todd Raymond

Todd Raymond Martin, age 44, and formerly of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on January 31, 2021, at University of

Washington Medical Center due to complications from colon cancer.

Todd was a 1995 graduate of Edgewood High School and went on to obtain Bachelor's and Master's degrees from

Miami University. At the time of his passing, he was residing in Seattle, Washington, and was employed by Microsoft.

Todd is survived by his parents, Dan & Linda (Singleton) Martin; his fiancée, Danelle Jay; his brother, Brian (Jill) Martin; his nieces, Lilli & Josie Martin; his grandparents, Ray &

Dorothy (Burns) Martin; his uncles, Keith (Pam) Singleton, Steve (Barb) Martin, David (Ranae) Martin; his aunt, Pam (Martin) Cottle; and several cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert & Ruby (Winkler) Singleton; his uncle, James (Pam) Cottle; and his cousin, Wesley Singleton.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, Todd requested that monies spent in his memory be given to cancer research. Donations to the Todd Raymond Martin Memorial Fund can be made at

http://giftfunds.stjude.org/trmmf.

