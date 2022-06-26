dayton-daily-news logo
X

MARTINDALE, Nancy

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MARTINDALE (Ferguson), Nancy Lee

Age 89 of Miamisburg, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022. She was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid golfer. She is survived by her children: Brenda (Terry) Gapen, Cathy Byrd, Robyn Martindale, Joni (Steve) Alexander, Donald (Laura) Martindale, 7 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law: Freda Ferguson, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Donald Lee Martindale, parents: Robert and Lora Lee (Coppock) Ferguson, brother: Robert Ferguson, son-in-law: Terry Bryd and grandson: Dougie Wallace Jr. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to DonateLifeOhio.org. To view the service for Nancy and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SHAFFER, LANDON
2
LOBO, Eric
3
MOWRY, Wilbur
4
MORRIS, Lillian
5
NUSSMAN, RENEE
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top