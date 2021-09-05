MARTZ, Marlene S.



Marlene Susan Ray Martz of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 15, 2021. Marlene was born on June 17, 1942, in Hamilton, Ohio. She was a graduate of The University of Cincinnati and served as a Supervisor of Protective Services for Abused Children at the Butler County Health and Human Services for several years. Marlene's respect for education and her desire to help children achieve their goals led her to return to university. She earned her Master's



Degree in Education at Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. She taught in the Baltimore, Maryland, area before returning to Hamilton. She was a teacher at St. Julie Billiart and St.



Mary's Catholic Schools in Hamilton, Ohio, until her retirement. Marlene maintained contact with many of her students, long after they had children of their own.



Marlene was a member of St. Julie Billiart Church in Hamilton, Ohio. She was a former president of the Business and Professional Women's Foundation (BPWF) in Hamilton, Ohio.



Marlene was also a former member of the Izaak Walton



League.



Marlene was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Ray and Muriel (Rains) Martz, sisters Mary Ray (James) Wharton, and Leslie (Jerry-deceased) Thompson. She leaves a sister, Ann (Harry) Whitehead of Cape Coral, FL, seven nephews and



nieces, and twelve great-nieces and great-nephews.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224



Dayton Street, Hamilton, Ohio.



If desired, donations in Marlene's memory may be made to Hope Hospice: give online at Donate.HopeHCS.org – or, send a check made payable to Hope Hospice to Hope Development Department, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908 or to Dachshund Rescue South Florida, P.O. Box 267386, Weston, FL 33326 - or www.dacushundrescuesouthflorida.com.

