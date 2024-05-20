Marvin, Emma

Marvin (Byrd), Emma Jean



Emma Jean (Byrd) Marvin, age 83, born October 17, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio, departed to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Emma dedicated her life to her family, and exuded kindness with her quiet and steady spirit. She is survived by her devoted husband, Earl Marvin; daughter, Kimberly (Jonathan) Campbell; grandchildren, Samuel "Sammy" (Laura) Elam, Courtney Campbell, Jonathan Campbell, including a special granddaughter, Lauren Elam; and a host of other family members and friends. Special friend Emma Brandon. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela (Marvin) Elam. Funeral service will be held 11 am Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at Christian Life Center, 3489 Little York Rd, Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family to receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com