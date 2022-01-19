Hamburger icon
MASON, Cheryl

MASON (Bellville), Cheryl Lou

75, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on January 17, 2022.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, David C. Mason; daughters, Carla Brockman and Teresa (Jeff) Parlette; grandchildren, Layne, Lance (Cassidy) Brockman, Haley, Carter,

Nolan, Tanner Parlette; great-granddaughter, Brockman;

special cousins, Peggie (Mike) McCabe and Elaine (Jack)

Hilbert.

Her life's mission was to care for her family and friends. A private family service will be held. Cheryl was a dedicated true Viking fan! In her honor and in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Viking Booster Association c/o Miamisburg High School, 1860 Belvo Rd, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at


www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com


Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

