MASON, Clyde C. "Bob"



Age 86, of Eaton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his residence. He was born December 28, 1935, in Dayton, OH. Clyde was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in West Alexandria; was a member of the Nash Car Club; and was an avid car collector and enjoyed restoring classic cars. He enjoyed fishing, walking, metal detecting and spending time with family. He was preceded in death by his wife Julia A.



Mason in 2018; and his aunt and uncle Joseph and Mary



Palotas who raised him. He is survived by his son Todd (Mary Lou) Mason of Jacksonville, FL; daughter Shelly (Matt) Loxley of Lewisburg, OH; son Joe (Penny) Mason of Eaton, OH; grandchildren: Jennifer (Andrew) Locke, Zachary (Jessica)



Mason, Abbey (Nick) Stagliano, Justin Loxley, Tyler (Katie) Loxley, Arielle Mason, Haley Mason; great-grandchildren,



Emma, Mason, Caleb, Juliana and Jacob; and very special companion Myrna Suggs of Eaton. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Salem Lutheran Church, 70 E. Dayton Street, West Alexandria with Pastor Dan Mershon officiating. Gard Funeral Home & Cremation Services (formerly Lindloff Zimmerman) West Alexandria, OH, is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Lutheran Church or charity of donor's choice. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.

