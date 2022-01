MASON, Dr., David L.



86, of Springfield, passed away November 14, 2021. Mass will be held on Saturday, January 22 at 12:00 p.m. in St. Raphael Catholic Church. The Mass will be livestreamed at



www.josephraphael.org. A gathering of family and friends will take place immediately following the Mass at United Church of Christ, 2000 E. High St., Springfield, OH. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.



Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.