MASON, Dora

Age 77, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022. She was born on October 5, 1944, in West Liberty, KY, to Roscoe and Mildred (LeMaster) Conley. She was married for 60 years to Denver "Josh" Mason who preceded her in death on March 21, 2020. She is also preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Faye Mason, brothers Roscoe Jr., James, Dane, Ray and Joe Conley. She is survived by her children, Tammy (Gary) Yowler, Brenda Mason and Denver (Cindy) Mason; grandchildren Heather (Brian) South, Holly Yowler Riggle, Megan and Emmy Mason, Ricardo, Dalila, Marel and Alba Gavarrete; and great-grandchildren Alexander and Abigail South, Russell Riggle, Joshua, Liliana, Jenny and Alex Gavarrete, Cailee, Lexie and Sammie Reyes and Joseph and Angel Gavarrete; and her sisters Virginia Mason, Marcella (Alan) Bashaw and Wandalean Tipton. Dora and Josh liked listening to Bluegrass and Gospel music. Dora also liked watching Cooking and Animal shows and anything Elvis. She was an avid quilter and made hats. She was with a group called the Happy Hatters and made over 25,000 hats for different organizations. She also loved fishing with her life-long friend Phyllis Skaggs. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Family will receive friends on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 12 noon to 1:30pm at the Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St., Fairborn, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at 1:30pm with Pastor Jim Conley officiating. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery in Fairborn. Condolences can be sent to the family at



