MASON, Thomas

MASON, Sr., Bishop



Thomas Dorsey



Bishop Thomas Dorsey Mason, Sr. was born on July 29, 1951, in Niagara Falls, New York, to the late Thomas Mason and Olive Doreena Dorsey. After the death of his mother, he was accepted into the loving care of his late uncle and aunt, Deacon James and Sister Violet Knox of Niagara Falls, New York, at the tender age of just 5 years old. He was raised with his sister, Sister Maxine Gayles. In the early 60's, he experienced a spiritual rebirth into The Pentecostal Church of God Family. It was there where he met his companion of 47 years, Sister Emily Zachery Mason. To this union one son was born, Elder Thomas Dorsey Mason, Jr., who was also baptized and raised in The Pentecostal Church of God. Bishop Mason graduated from Lafayette High School in Buffalo, New York, in 1969. Afterwards, he joined and served in the United States Coast Guard, in the classification of



Medical Corpsman/Clinical Laboratory Technician. Bishop



Mason studied Business Administration at Bryant Stratton



Institute in Buffalo, New York. After serving in the U.S. Coast Guard, Bishop and Sister Mason moved to Dayton, Ohio, to further his education at Kettering College of Medical Arts. Bishop Mason believed in working! Although Bishop's passion was in the Ministry of God and the medical field, he worked in various industries. He retired from Navistar International



located in Ohio. Bishop Mason's tenure in the gospel in The Pentecostal Church of God included Deacon, District Worker, Pastor, Bible School Superintendent, Elder and finally a



Bishop! Bishop Thomas Mason was made the Overseer of



District #1 in 2012. Bishop Mason loved the Gospel of the Kingdom and The Pentecostal Church of God. Bishop Mason went to sleep in the Lord on April 1, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Emily Mason; one son, Thomas (LaTasha) Mason of Augusta, Georgia; two granddaughters, Kayla and Tylea; one sister, Maxine Gayles of Cheektowaga, New York; two sisters-in-law, Juanita Martin of Newnan, Georgia and Nettie Watson of New York, New York; one brother-in-law, Lee Zachery of Newnan, Georgia; a host of nieces and nephews; cousins; friends; and The Pentecostal Church of God Family. Special recognition is given to Bishop James Stoudemire, Bishop Andrew Stephens and Bishop Charles Wilson, overseers of The Pentecostal Church of God. Final arrangements have been entrusted to: Newcomer



Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd.,



Kettering, OH 45439. Burial Service: Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 11:00 a.m., Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45409. To leave a condolence message, please go to



www.NewcomerDayton.com