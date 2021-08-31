MASSEY, Lois Gail



Peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the age of 88 in Lebanon, OH. Lois was born to the late Merrill Bowman and Lois Motsinger Bowman on Wednesday, September 28, 1932, in Norwood, OH, where she spent her childhood attending school. During these years she met her husband, Jan Walter Massey, who eventually passed away on April 20, 2015, in Centerville, OH. Together they spent 61 beautiful years of marriage with one another and are now survived by their children; David (Melissa) Massey, Mark (Tracy) Massey, and Sandra (Steven) Muench; grandchildren; Meghan (Carl) Garofalo, Kristen (Andrew) Setser, Ryan (Melanie) Massey, Landen and Luke Carrico, Samuel and Abigail Muench; great-grandchildren; Brantley Setser, Collins Garofalo and Cooper Massey. She is also survived by her siblings; Richard (Jane) Bowman and Linda Utterburg and several beloved nieces and nephews. Lois was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. During her free time she enjoyed spending time with her family, watching birds and animals in her garden and exploring various different arts and crafts. She spent the majority of her working life at Manor Florist in Centerville, OH, for 31 years where she perfected her skills in floral arranging. She will be remembered for her warm hearted nature, creativity, and ability to bring the whole family



together. Her life will be celebrated at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 N MAIN ST, CENTERVILLE, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.



Services will begin at 6:00 PM. She will be laid to rest at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Evendale, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Otterbein Benevolent Fund, 3855 Lower Market St., Ste. 300, Lebanon, OH 45036. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers as we honor the long loving life of Lois Gail Massey. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at



