Massey, Rodney

Age 56, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

