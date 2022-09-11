MASSIE, William

MASSIE, Jr.,



William Richard



William Richard Massie Jr., 65, of Springfield, passed away September 6, 2022. He was born March 20, 1957, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of William Richard and Phyllis (Louk) Massie Sr. Mr. Massie enjoyed playing video games, playing his guitar, listening to all kinds of music and playing poker games with family and friends. Survivors include his loving wife of 25 years, Susan (McCarty) Massie, his mother; Phyllis Louk, children; William Richard Anthony Massie III, Angela Massie, Catrina Garcia (Juan), Jenna Rene Massie and Cody Matthew Jacobs, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters; Dottie Massie-Pakulski and Debbie Louk-Ojibway (Richard), half sisters; Mary Langston (Matt), Nancy Damion (Bob), Robert Massie and Annette Massie, special uncle and aunt; Glen and Judy Massie and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 2:00PM, Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the United Holiness Church, 436 Lyle Avenue, Springfield, Ohio 45505 with Pastor Mark Spencer officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

