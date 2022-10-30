MASTBAUM, Steven

MASTBAUM, Sr., Steven Robert "Steve"



Steven Robert Mastbaum, Sr. "Steve", AKA John Henry Loveless to his cowboy friends, born May 3, 1942, died peacefully on October 6, 2022. You are welcome to see the full obituary, service information and to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Steve at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

