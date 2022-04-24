dayton-daily-news logo
MASTHAY, Jean R.

Age 67, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Jean was a giving spirit who dedicated herself to a lifetime of service to numerous non-profit organizations. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Joan Ritchart; and by a sister, Jane Lujan. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Mark Masthay; sons, Thomas (Angelica), Timothy (Amanda),

Theodore (Rebekah), Thaddeus and Tyler (Scarlette); daughter, Tara; sisters, Jill Findlay and Jennifer Skaggs; brothers, James and John Ritchart; grandchildren, Benjamin, Bryce, Emory, Paxton, Darcy, Mina, and Marko. Funeral services have been held. Online condolences may be sent to:


www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com


