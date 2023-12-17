Mastoris, John A. "Cylinder John"



John A. Mastoris, 81, of Springfield, who was also known as "Cylinder John" due to his exceptional cylinder tooling skills, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Born on October 12, 1942, in Springfield to the late Gus Mastoris and Thelma (Harmison) Mastoris. Graduating from Springfield South High School in 1960, John's talents knew no bounds. He was a skilled Flamenco guitarist, a master machinist, and an avid motorcyclist. Beyond that, he fearlessly embraced the world of drag bike racing and was a dedicated traveler, exploring life's highways and byways. John's heart belonged to his family, and he cherished his role as a father and friend. Notably, he was bestowed with the "Betty Payton Lifetime Achievement Award" from the Highway Hikers MC, a testament to his unwavering commitment to the motorcycle community. For over 45 years, John owned and operated Custom Cycle on W. Main St. in Springfield, a hub for motorcycle enthusiasts who sought his expertise and camaraderie. John is survived by his daughters: Cristi Stevens, Nikki Coy, and Jenni Coleman; and his beloved grandchildren: Shay and Cole Conner, Reef Coy, and Lena Coleman. He is also survived by his sister, Pat Mastoris. A celebration of John's life will take place at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where friends are welcome to pay their respects from on Tuesday, December 19th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by a service at 1:00 p.m. A homage to his passion for motorcycles, a procession will lead to Ferncliff Cemetery, where he will find his final resting place. In honor of John's memory, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. John lived life in the fast lane, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy of passion for motorcycles that will forever inspire those who knew him. To view his memorial video and leave online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com





