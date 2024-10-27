MATETI, Poornima Matam



Passed away peacefully on October 23, 2024 after a 12-year journey with Alzheimer's. The youngest of 13 children, Poornima was born in Hyderabad, India, September 15, 1951. After marrying Prabhaker Mateti in 1976, they moved to Australia where her first son Tej was born in 1979. Transitioning to the US, the family settled in Cleveland, Ohio, where her second son Kiron was born in 1983. Eventually, the family spent most of their lives in Beavercreek, Ohio, where her sons graduated high school. Her nickname in the US became "Nima", and she became a US citizen in 1995. Nima loved people, and would sacrifice herself for the people she loved. She was known for her delicious home cooked Indian food and sweets, and would cater large parties with full course meals.. She loved children and they loved her; she ran a home babysitting business for years, eventually transitioning to daycare centers. She did retail work at Elder Beerman's in the Fairfield Commons Mall. Her love of people showed when engaging with customers, and she was the top sales associate in her store. Nima became a strong Christian and was active in the Indian Christian Fellowship in southwest Ohio, who supported her greatly after her eldest son passed away in 2006. Her faith in Jesus held her together during this time. Around 2012, at age 61, Nima started showing signs of early onset dementia. While the next 12 years brought about health challenges, Nima was overjoyed to see and take care of her granddaughters while living with her son and daughter-in-law. In 2019, she entered memory care at Elm Terrace Gardens in Lansdale, PA. She welcomed her grandson later that year, and she remained cognizant of her family until very close to the end, when the disease finally took her. Poornima is survived by her son, Kiron, daughter-in-law, Rachel, and their children, Asha Grace, Jaya Beth, and Noah Tej. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Tejasvi. Family to receive friends Friday, November 1, 2024 from 5pm until time of service at 7pm at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org/donate/). Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



