MATHES, Eugene "Dutch"



Age 93, went to be with our Lord on January 9, 2021. He was born on January 24, 1927, to the late Joseph and Rose (Reiger) Mathes.



Dutch was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, graduated from Co-op High School, served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and devoted 35 years working for Laughter Tool and Die Corporation. He and his loving wife, JoAnn, were blessed with two amazing and caring daughters, Linda and Kathy.



Alongside JoAnn, Dutch enjoyed vacationing to the beach, relaxing on the lanai in Florida, and spending time with their five grandchildren. Dutch loved playing cards and eating cookies for breakfast - Doctors Orders! Above all, Dutch



cherished the moments spent with family.



He is preceded in death by his son, Christopher; son-in-law, Mark Hoyng; and his brothers, Joe (Marion), Bernie (Alice), and Charles.



He is survived by his wife of 72 blissful years, JoAnn (Mutispaugh); daughters, Linda and Kathy (Brian) Schnabel; grandchildren, Matthew (Amanda), Nicholas (Mandy), Bradley, Drew (Cati), Alyse (Stephen); great-grandchildren, Nolan,



Madeline, Christian, Parker, and Pierson; sister-in-law, Carol and his many nieces and nephews.



Dutch was a devoted follower of Christ, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



No funeral arrangements have been made at this time (due to COVID-19). A celebration of life will be planned in the spring.

