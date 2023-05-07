Matkin, Paula



Paula Matkin (Falkowski), age 78, of Anaheim Hills, CA, passed suddenly on April 21st, 2023. She completed her journey in life surrounded by her adoring daughters and son-in-law.



Paula was born on November 23rd, 1944 to Albert and Charlotte Falkowski in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from Wilbur Wright High School and went on to study Education at the University of Dayton.



After graduating from UD, Paula married Thomas Matkin in Dayton, Ohio in 1967. They later welcomed two daughters, Koni and Shari. Paula spent the majority of her career in the printing and publishing industry. Tom and Paula moved from Dayton, Ohio to Auburndale, Florida in 2005 to chase their love of beaches and sunshine. Tom passed suddenly in 2008 at their home. After retirement in 2019, Paula moved to Southern California to be close to her girls and enjoy a much-deserved life of leisure.



Paula is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Charlotte Falkowski, brother Peter Falkowski, brother John Falkowski and his wife Kathy. She is survived by daughters Koni Churchill (Matkin) and Shari Matkin and son-in-law Andy Churchill. She is also survived by brother Joel (Ginger) Falkowski, sister-in-law Peggy (dec. Peter) Falkowski and numerous nieces and nephews.



Those close to her know her love for dolphins, sunflowers, owls and all of her fur babies. She will be remembered for her kind heart, giving nature, extraordinary strength and loving friendships.



Her final wishes are for her daughters to spread her ashes at sea with her beloved dolphins. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in her name to your favorite animal shelter or organization.



Sympathy, Love and Thinking of You cards may be shared with the Family of Paula Matkin at 4 Glen Echo, Dove Canyon, CA 92679.

