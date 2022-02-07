Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

MATLOCK, DEBORAH

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago


MATLOCK, Deborah Alice


Age 67 of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. Deborah was born on

December 4, 1954, in Hamilton, the daughter of Mary

(Hotelling) Childers and the late Howard Childers. She married her husband of 33 years, Donald Matlock, in Hamilton on August 6, 1988. Deborah is survived by her husband, Don; mother, Mary; children, Jeremy (Darcy) Frederick and Michael Matlock; grandchildren, Hannah and Nathan Frederick, and Michael Matlock; sister, DiAnn Hampton-Johnson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father; and brothers, James "Jimmy" Childers and Greg Childers. A Visitation will be held from 10am until 12pm on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 12pm on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
FAIRBANKS, William
3
BALLARD, George
4
BERINGER, William
5
CLARK, Gail
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top