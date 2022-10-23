MATSON, Angela "Angie"



Angela "Angie" Matson, 92, of Dayton, peacefully passed away on October 14th, 2022. She was born August 15, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Luigi and Concetta Caira.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert Matson.



Angela is survived by her loving family, including her children, Diane (Tony) and David; grandsons, Adam (Holly), and David (Alisha); and great-grandsons, Tate and Finley.



The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Dayton and Buckeye Home Health for their wonderful care.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton in Angela's memory.



Newcomer Centerville Chapel is serving the Matson family.





