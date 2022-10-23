dayton-daily-news logo
X

MATSON, Angela

Obituaries
3 hours ago

MATSON, Angela "Angie"

Angela "Angie" Matson, 92, of Dayton, peacefully passed away on October 14th, 2022. She was born August 15, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Luigi and Concetta Caira.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert Matson.

Angela is survived by her loving family, including her children, Diane (Tony) and David; grandsons, Adam (Holly), and David (Alisha); and great-grandsons, Tate and Finley.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Dayton and Buckeye Home Health for their wonderful care.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton in Angela's memory.

Newcomer Centerville Chapel is serving the Matson family.


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
MASTBAUM, Steven
2
COLEMAN, Steven
3
BARNHART, Norman
4
ARNETT, Beatrice
5
GRILLOT, Norma
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top