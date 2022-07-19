MATTHEWS, Hazel Alice



Age 90 of Hamilton, died peacefully at Hospice of Hamilton, Sunday, July 17, 2022. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on November 27, 1931, the daughter of Woodrow W. and Fannie (Rose) Rice. Hazel married Glen A. Matthews on April 1, 1950, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and enjoyed 64 years of marriage before his death on November 3, 2014. She is a member of Millville Avenue Church of God. Hazel and her husband Glen were instrumental in creating the Berkeley Square Chapel. She was baptized into Christ at age 14 and worked for that purpose ever since. Hazel is survived by her two sons, a daughter and their spouses, sister Esther Walko, Kodak, TN, seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Millville Avenue Church of God, 1369 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Steven Jones. Visitation will be held at the Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Memorials may be directed to Millville Avenue Church of God. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

