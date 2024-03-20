Matthews, Herbert

Matthews Jr., Herbert F.



went home to be with the Lord on 3/14/24. Born 8/4/50, he was the first child born to the union of Herbert F. Matthews Sr. and Omega Reed Matthews. He attended Whittier Elementary and Dunbar High School, where he was voted "Most Likely to Succeed," and then went on to study at Case Western Reserve. Herb gained employment with NCR and later with Reynolds and Reynolds, where he retired after 30 years. He married Yung Cho, and they enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. Herb was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Sr. and his brother, Gordon. He is survived by his wife Yung Cho, his mother Omega Matthews, siblings Clifton (Marva), Christopher (Helen), Jennifer (Eric) Colter and Ralph (Tonya), a host of nieces, nephews, and loving extended family and friends. Visitation with family Friday, 3/22/24 from 10  11 am, followed by Funeral with Eld. Eric L. Colter officiating at HH Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH 45417.



