MATTHEWS, John



John Matthews, 79, of St. Paris, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in



Wilson Memorial Hospital,



Sidney, Ohio.



John was born April 11, 1942, in Mt. Sterling, Ohio, the son of the late William and Faye (Shadley) Matthews. John



was the owner/operator of



Matthews Lawn Maintenance for over 30 years. John was a devout Christian and an avid member of Believers Christian Fellowship of Lima. He was very passionate about spreading the Word of Jesus Christ and



witnessing with everyone he met. Brother John was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He loved spending time with his family, and they will greatly miss him.



John is survived by his daughters, Teresa (Gary) Gamble, Sherry (Miles) Kite, Michelle Kearns (Oscar Cid) and Patricia (Josh) Flohre; his son William "Bill" (Lisa) Matthews; grandchildren, Julia Moffitt, Kayleigh Kearns, Aaron (Clarissa) Moffitt, Elyssa Kearns, Haleigh (Jordan) Stemen, Kaitlyn Matthews, Madelyn Flohre, Noah Flohre and Ayden Kite; great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Jayde, Bayla, Amari, Berlyn Bryleigh, Bently, Tyrus, Wyatt, Treston and Wilco; sisters, Margaret Slygh and Nellie Ramey as well as several nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 56 years, Wilma Sue Matthews; grandson, Robert Reed.



A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4-7pm on Friday, September 17, 2021, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Believers Christian Fellowship, Lima, Ohio.



Wearing of masks and social distancing is highly encouraged.



Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Tremont City.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vernon Funeral Home to help support the family.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.vernonfh.com