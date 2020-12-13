X

MATTHEWS, Marguerite

MATTHEWS,

Marguerite "Margie"

Age 90, born March 18, 1930, in Madison, GA, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was a member of Canaan M. B. Church for more than 50 years. She worked for Shultz Nursing Home and later, as a Case Manager for the Montgomery County Children's Services. Preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Lizzie Williams; sisters, Inez, Grace, Alberta, Elizabeth, Ruby Mae, Louise, Eloise, and Frances; brother, WB; husband of 63 years, Freddie L. Matthews, Sr.; son, Freddie L. Matthews, Jr.; special sister-in-law, Grace Matthews. She is survived by her children, Chris (Anna), Maurice (Jean) and Ervin (Keyea) Matthews,

Lizzie (Tyson) Coker, Patrick (Staci) Matthews, Melany (Stacey) Wheat; special brother-in-law, Samuel Matthews; special nieces, Belinda (David) Matthews-Stenson, Leah J. Taylor, Priscilla Booker; special nephew, Lennox Booker; grandchildren,

Freddie L. III, Jaron, Patrick, Javon, Travis, Kiara, Jeremy, Alvin, T-Ronna, Damon, Miles, Cade, Justin, Dareon, Farontae,

Sydney, Connor, Stacey II, London; 27 great-grandchildren, including her caregiver helpers, Neveah, Amaya and Israel

Edmonds, 4 great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces,

nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Live Stream service will be held 7 pm Monday, December 14, at The Inspiration Church, 2900 Philadelphia Dr.

