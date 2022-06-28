MATTHEWS,



Tammy Lynn



54 of Springfield, passed away Friday June 24, 2022. She was born August 24, 1967, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Daniel Robert Sassen and Barbara (Wise) Dixon. Tammy was united in marriage to the love of her life Jason Matthews on May 17, 2004. Family was an important part of growing up including family dinners at "mom" and Harold's. Tammy enjoyed collecting wolves, maintaining her rose bushes and all flowers. Survived by children John (Kim) Buck and Trisha Buck. Her siblings John (Theresa) Souders, Debbie Souders, Jerry Souders, Darlene (Corey) Funderburg, Bobbi (Josh) Cline, and Wade (Kristy) Dixon. Grandchildren Grant Buck, Garrett Hansen, Riley Buck, Kealie Scheffler, Kyler Buck, Autumn Scheffler, Adilynn Scheffler, Carley Anderson, and Reid Buck. Preceded in death by her husband Jason Matthews, parents, step-father Harold Dixon, siblings: Dale Souders Jr., Reva Blevins, and Ronald Souders. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at



