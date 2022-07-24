MATTIMORE, Thomas H.



THOMAS H. MATTIMORE, 83, of South Vienna, passed away in his home on Thursday afternoon, July 21, 2022. He was born in Springfield on November 8, 1938, the son of the late James B. and Frances E. (Martin) Mattimore. Tom worked as a salesman at Fazio Color Shop for many years. He is survived by his partner of 29 years, Michelle R. (Harding) Mattimore; children, Barry, Vicky and Laura; step-children, Marshall, Thomas and Jennifer; brothers, James Mattimore and Marty Mattimore; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Bultman. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in the Maplewood Church of the Nazarene. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



