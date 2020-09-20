MATTIMORE, Virginia Ruth Virginia Ruth Mattimore, beloved wife and mother, died unexpectedly at the age of seventy-nine on Wednesday, September 9th at her Northridge home. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 28th, 1941, the daughter of John and Florence Hegyi, who both preceded her in death. Virginia graduated from Rocky River High School in June of 1959 and received a Bachelors in Education from Wittenberg University in June of 1963. She was married to her devoted husband Michael in August of that same year and one week later began work as a home-economics teacher in the Northwestern Local Schools. After leaving teaching to raise their two boys, she returned to the profession as a reading specialist and first-grade teacher in the Springfield City Schools, and earned a Masters Degree from the University of Dayton in July of 1986. Following her retirement from teaching, she worked for a time as a realtor with Link-Helmuth Realty. She was a fabric artist, painter and weaver as well as a Clark County Master Gardener and an avid Ohio State Buckeye football fan. Virginia is survived by her sister, Bennu Anpial of Marion, Massachusetts, her loving husband of fifty-seven years, Michael John Mattimore of Springfield, their two sons, Eric Mattimore of New Albany, Indiana, and Mark (Teresa) Mattimore, and two granddaughters, Zoe and Sophia Mattimore, all of Cincinnati, Ohio. Following cremation there will be a memorial service in her honor at 7:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 26th, at Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, the service to be preceded by visitation with family and friends at 6:00 P.M. In accordance with her express wishes, her ashes will be scattered privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, friends may opt to contribute to St. Jude Hospital or to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.



