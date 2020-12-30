MATZKO, Michael Newton



Age 80, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, and Seabrook Island, South Carolina, passed away December 18, 2020, in Charlotte, North Carolina. He will be remembered as a devoted husband and father and an avid outdoorsman.



Born November 17, 1940, in Butler, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Michael Frank Matzko and Elizabeth Ann Palace Matzko. Michael graduated from Neville High School,



Pittsburgh, PA, and Washington and Jefferson College in Washington, PA. He was a member and officer in Delta Tau Delta social fraternity and inducted into Phi Alpha Theta



National Honor Society.



After college Michael proudly served five years of active duty as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army. He was selected for flight training, became a pilot, and flew helicopters and



L-19s in Germany for three years. Spending a year in Vietnam he flew 500 hours of reconnaissance missions in an OV-1



Mohawk earning several commendations.



Upon his honorable discharge from the military, Michael began a forty-year career in human resources. He was Director of Human Resources for National Homes Corporation and General Engine Products and Vice President of Human Resources of Danis Industries. He also served his Lord as an ordained elder at Fairmont Presbyterian Church, Kettering, Ohio.



Michael is survived by his wife of 53 years, Pamela Zelt Matzko, and his son, David Michael Matzko, both of



Charlotte, North Carolina. He has one brother, Richard (Maura) Matzko of Punta Gorda, Florida.



If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region (www.hpccr.org) or Johns



Island Presbyterian Church, 2550 Bohicket Road, Johns Island, SC 29455.



A service and celebration of life will be held at a later date in Washington, PA.



Condolences may be offered at



www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com