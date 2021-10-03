MAUE, Douglas Charles



Douglas Charles Maue, 76, of Miamisburg, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, in Sycamore Hospital. He was born March 3, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio. Doug served his country in the United States Air Force. He is survived by two sisters Cassandra (John) O'Neill and Pamela Wead Slightam; brother Dennis (Joann) Wead; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; his beloved cat Emma. He was preceded in death by his partner of forty-five years Charles "Charlie" Hodges, mother Kathryn Wead, step-father Ralph "Doc" Wead, two brothers Ralph "Ralphie" Denton Wead and Charles Maue. Private graveside service will be held. You may express condolences to the family at



