MAURER, George H. Age 88, of Clayton, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. George retired from DP&L as a business representative. He was a member of Phillipsburg United Methodist Church and enjoyed playing cards, golfing and traveling. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law: Scott Maurer of Laura, Kyle (Elaine) Maurer of CA, Mary Ann Thomas Maurer of Arcanum; grandchildren: Kyle (Julia), Bradley (Laura) Clayton (Elizabeth), Kimberly, Kendra (Josh), Meggie; great-grandchildren: Parker, Finn, Charlotte, Wilder, Ella, Hannah; sisters: Marjorie Danzeisen of Englewood, Shirley Denlinger of Englewood; brother-in-law: Hugh Haines of Beavercreek; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: H. Charlene (Armstrong) Maurer; parents: Theodore and Esther (Roettger) Maurer Sr.; sisters: Kathryn "Kate" Phipps, Thelma Ressler, Theola Haines; brothers: Adam Maurer and Theodore Maurer Jr. A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Inurnment will be held privately at Arlington Cemetery. The family will receive friends with a walk-through visitation on Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family asks that you wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

