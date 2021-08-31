dayton-daily-news logo
MAURER, Linda C.

Age 73, of Springfield, passed away on August 23, 2021. She was born in Springfield on

September 14, 1947, the daughter of Charles and Mary

Catherine (Currington) Collins. Survivors include her daughter, Alethea Fraley; grandchildren, Ciera Fraley, DeAsia Crockran; two great-grandchildren, Malakai Ray and Samirah Jones; three brothers, Steve, Chuck and Richie Collins;

special friends, Fran and Joan. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger Maurer in 2017; one son,

Jeremiah; three brothers, George, Paul and John Collins.

Family and friends are invited to gather and celebrate Linda's life on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 3-5 pm in the

LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME.


Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

