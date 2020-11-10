MAURO, Rita Ellen



Age 94 of Dayton, Ohio, went to be with the Lord after a lengthy battle with Dementia on November 6, 2020. She was born on August 12, 1926, in Clarksville, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert and Mary Shirden. Rita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Rita was a nurse at St. Elizabeth's Hospital for over 30 years. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, sewing, making quilts, and various other crafts. She enjoyed cooking for her family and spoiling her grandchildren. Rita had a profound presence at the 3rd Base Drive Thru for 15 plus years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her brothers, Leo, Carl, Robert Shirden; sisters, Anastasia Surdyk, and Louise McClanahan. Rita is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, John Mauro; Children, Kathy (Tim) Grobe, Tom Mauro, and Patti (Bill) Saunders; grandchildren, Nicholas Saunders (Sammy) and Keith (Charlotte) Saunders; several nieces and nephews; as well as numerous other family members and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 5-7:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Mass of Christian Burial to take place on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 11:00am at St. Helens Parish (5100 Burkhardt Road, Dayton, Ohio 45431). Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made in Rita's Honor to St. Jude Children's Hospital and/or St. Helens Parish. To share a memory of Rita or to leave a special message for her family, please visit



