MAXEL, Virginia M.



Age 87, of Verona, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Virginia and her previously deceased husband, Larry Maxel, owned and operated Maxel Elevator until retirement.



Virginia "Jeni" is survived by a sister, Maxine Summers, and several nieces and nephews. She will be sorely missed by her many close friends for her sensitivity, kindness and generosity. Funeral Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to be made to Miami Valley Hospice of Xenia, Ohio, (https://hospiceofthemiamivalley.org/).



