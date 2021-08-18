dayton-daily-news logo
MAY, Brenda

MAY, Brenda Sue

Brenda Sue May of Oakwood, OH, passed unexpectedly on Friday, August 13th at the age of 72. She is survived by her

parents, HH and Geneva Amburgey; her brother, David Amburgey; her former

husband, Don May and their 3 daughters and 7 grandchildren. The family will be holding a visitation at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel,

Dayton, OH, on Thursday,

August 19th from 4-7 pm. The service will be held at Holy

Angels Church, Dayton, OH, at 10:00 am. Condolences can be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-far-hills-chapel/6930?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

