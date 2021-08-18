MAY, Brenda Sue
Brenda Sue May of Oakwood, OH, passed unexpectedly on Friday, August 13th at the age of 72. She is survived by her
parents, HH and Geneva Amburgey; her brother, David Amburgey; her former
husband, Don May and their 3 daughters and 7 grandchildren. The family will be holding a visitation at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel,
Dayton, OH, on Thursday,
August 19th from 4-7 pm. The service will be held at Holy
Angels Church, Dayton, OH, at 10:00 am. Condolences can be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home Information
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel