MAY, Earlwood



Earlwood May, age 89, of Cookeville, TN, and formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021. He was born May 18, 1932, in Morgan County, KY, to the late Alonzo and Nora (Leach) May.



Earlwood was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Dayton Power and Light as an electrician with over 30 years of service.



Earlwood enjoyed being outdoors, working with his hands, helping others with all types of projects that needed to be built or repaired, and wonderful fish fry's and holiday parties.



He is survived by his two daughters, Denise (Michael) Wood of Euless, TX, and Karen May of Cookeville, TN; siblings: Lloyd (Bev) May of Ohio, Erma Mulholland of Illinois, Vernon May of Kentucky; grandchildren, Kellie Stockton, Heather Trammell and Chad Trammell; and 3 great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Virgie Puterbaugh and Edna Aveyard; and brother, Lonnie May.



Private services will be held at a later date at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville, OH.



Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (931) 526-6111. Share your thoughts and memories at www.hhhfunerals.com.

