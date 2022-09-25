MAY, John Darrell



John Darrell May, 90, of Dayton, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Oak Creek Terrace. He was born February 18, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio, to his late parents, Lucile and Andrew May.



John proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War, and often reminisced about it. After his time in the military, he worked in a number of positions, notably as an Ohio State Trooper. The last several years of his career were spent working in security at Kettering Medical Center where seemingly everyone who worked there knew and loved him and his humor.



John loved airplanes and volunteered for many years at Smith Elementary School in Oakwood, teaching students how to build and launch small rockets. As a hobby he constructed hundreds of military model airplanes.



In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Carolyn May, his brother Andrew May, Jr., sisters Marguerite May and Florence May, and sister-in-law Penny May. He is survived by his brother Irvin May.



John leaves behind a large family to cherish his memory, including his children, Matt (Lisa) May, Keith May, and Evelyn (David Campbell) Davidson; five grandchildren: Ian May, Sarah (Christopher) Burton, Joshua (Hannah) Simons, Davora Davidson and Grace Simons; six great-grandchildren: Carter, Carley, Braxton, Dakota, Mia and Ezekiel; and several other extended family members and friends.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, from 11:30 am until time of service at 12:30 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439). John's final resting place will be with his wife Carolyn at Dayton National Cemetery, where military honors will be performed.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Korean War Veterans Foundation (online at KWVA.us) in John's memory.



